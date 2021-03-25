Bharatiya Janata Party takes a dig at Congress' '5 Guarantee' campaign

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) general secretary Dilip Saikia on Wednesday said that the Congress doesn't have brand value and that is why they are trying to 'fool' the Assamese people through '5 Guarantees'.

Saikia said that the BJP has emerged to destroy the anti-India ideology of the Congress and with the motto of 'Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Vikas & Sab ka Biswas', the government has been able to make India a developed nation by giving importance to all the citizens.

He reiterated that Congress is tensed because of the developmental initiatives undertaken by BJP government and that is why they formed their alliance with communal party AIUDF. Further, Saikia mentioned that the uncountable love from the people of Assam has shown the sign of BJP's victory in the forthcoming election.

