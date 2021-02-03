Assam Government constituted a three-member Inquiry Committee

GUWAHATI: The Government of Assam has constituted a three-member Inquiry Committee to enquire into the incident of disruption in the Public Address System during Prime Ministers speech at Jerenga Pathar in Sivasagar district on January 23 last.



According to a release, Moloy Bora, Commissioner & Secretary, Sports and Youth Welfare, Government of Assam will be the Chairman of the Enquiry Committee. DIG of Eastern Range, Jorhat Dr. V. S. P. Ganjala, and manager of AMTRON, Guwahati Shyamal Kumar Bhuyan will be the members. The Committee will ascertain the fact and circumstances behind the technical glitches and disturbances in the Public Address System during Prime Minsters speech at Jerenga Pathar in Sivasagar district on January 23 and whether there was any lapse on the part of system or individuals, and if so, fix responsibility. According to the notification issued by the Commissioner and Secretary, Home and Political Department the Committee is asked to submit its report within 15 days.

