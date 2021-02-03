Assam Teachers' body seeks job security

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The All Assam Eligible Recognized Upper Primary Hindi Teachers' Association has demanded the Government to provincialize their posts.

Addressing a press meet, the teachers' body's president Rohini Kumar Nath slammed the Government for not including Hindi teachers' in their move to provincialize teacher posts along with upper primary schools. The teachers' body stressed that the post of Hindi teacher is compulsory in upper primary schools.

"As the government has decided not to provincialize Hindi teachers' posts, some schools of the State are going to appoint Hindi Teachers to teach Language and Social Science subjects. If the Hindi teachers are appointed to teach a different subject then their posts will be provincialized. Thus, there will be anomalies if the Government doesn't take initiative to include the teachers in the provincialization process," Nath stressed. The teachers' body has submitted complaints departmentally to address the issue. However, they lamented that no initiatives are being taken from the Government's end.