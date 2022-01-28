Assam Human Rights Commission show-cause notice over encounter

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The Assam Human Rights Commission (AHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of the incident wherein the Nagaon police shot at and injured a former student leader, Kirti Kamal Bora on January 22 and directed the Chief Secretary of Assam to show cause by February 28 as to why an amount of Rs 1.5 lakh should not be paid to the victim as interim relief as per Clause (c) of Section-18 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993.

In an order dated January 24, the AHRC noted: "Sources claimed that a team from the Anti-Narcotics Squad on last Saturday evening launched a search operation against drugs peddlers near Kachalukhuwa Tinali and during the operation the police personnel in civil dress picked up a youth and caned him on the road. Incidentally, former student leader reached the spot and enquired about the reason for thrashing and caning the youth. Infuriated on being questioned, an SI of police, Pradip Bonia, shot at his (Kirti's) lower limbs and injured him."

The AHRC also observed that "a bullet that was embedded in a lower limb of the student leader was surgically extracted by the doctor, though another surgery was pending." The AHRC stated that it had "found a prima facie case of violation of human rights" in the incident and that "it is felt necessary to issue notice to the Chief Secretary of Assam."

Also Read: Assam Pradesh Youth Congress demands judicial enquiry into Nagaon incident

Also Watch:



