Assam Police has mechanism for randomization of personnel

GUWAHATI: The Assam Police with the help of NIC have put a software system in place, through which all the on-ground personnel from the State Police force will be deputed to their respective polling stations through a software rather than manually.



This step will ensure randomization of manpower deployment and in turn total neutrality. A team of dedicated specialists from Assam Police and NIC are working day and night on this project. As a result Assam Police had a flawless execution of force randomization under the watchful eyes of Observers from Election Commission for the first phase of elections.

The second batch is currently being trained to operate the force Randomization software for the second phase of elections. A total of 25 of them are being trained currently.

Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, Director General of Police, Assam had an interactive session today with these young trainees as well as the NIC team to take stock and also to encourage them. Assam will be only the second State in the country to be able to execute this complex task, a press release said.

