Assam Police Lady Constable Arrested in Gold Smuggling Case

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: An Assam Police Lady Constable from Karbi Anglong has been arrested on charges of being an accomplice of Sub-Inspector (SI) Badri Prasad Baruwati, who has been arrested in a gold smuggling case.

The accused has been identified as Saraswati Hachnu. According to a police source, Hachnu is a close accomplice of the arrested SI and was engaged in various illegal works under his instructions. The source said that Hachnu assisted Baruwati in hiding gold which he used to procure illegally. The police source underlined that Badri had also constructed a house in Harilal Basti of Diphu for the arrested constable. It is to be noted that Baruwati was arrested in connection to the seizure of 835 gm gold from two persons - Manoj Shah and Arman Ali who were caught from the Bharalumukh area on June 15.

