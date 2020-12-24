Assam Police mourned demise of ex-DGP SV Subramanian

GUWAHATI: Assam Police has mourned the demise of former Director General of Police SV Subramanian. A condolence meeting was held at Assam Police HQ, Ulubari today. Police officers of all ranks led by DGP BhaskarJyotiMahanta offered prayers and floral tribute for the eternal peace of the departed soul.



DGP Mahanta, while paying tribute to the Ex DGP, recalled the contribution of S V Subramanian to the State of Assam and to the Assam Police.

All gathered in the condolence meeting observed two-minute silence in his memory and for eternal peace of the departed soul.

Assam Police offered condolences to the bereaved family.

The 1960 batch IPS Officer SV Subramanian served as the DGP, Assam twice - once from 4th August 1988 to 6th May 1991 and again from12th August 1991 to 31st March 1994.

The Ex DGP passed away yesterday at Hyderabad.

As a mark of respect to the officer, Assam Police Flag was kept in half-mast at all Police establishments, a press release said.

