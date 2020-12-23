Green corridor, airlift did not help to save businessman Istiak Rasool Mazumdar, passed away in Kolkata

Silchar: Businessman Istiak Rasool Mazumdar passed away in Kolkata today. Initially, he was admitted to Green Heals Hospital in Silchar after he had tested positive for COVID-19. His condition had deteriorated and the family decided to transfer him to Kolkata for better treatment. A green corridor was established to take him to Khumbirgram Airport.



He is the son of retired Joint Director Health- Hailakandi , Dr. Abed Rasool Mazumdar. Istiak is 33-years-old and was critically ill, according to the hospital officials, due to which the green corridor was requested as airlifting was arranged for him.

To let the ambulance pass through without any delay due to traffic jam or other commuting issues, Cachar district administration had turned the town's main roads into green corridor. From Green Heals Hospital in Meherpur to Kumbirgram Airport, the ambulance was escorted by officials from Assam Police.

Dr. Munim Rasool Mazumdar, Istiak's uncle, had informed that "His condition is a little stable which made him fit to fly. That is when the family decided to arrange for an air ambulance and transfer him to Kolkata."

He further added, "We are thankful to the district administration and Cachar Police who converted the town into a green corridor."

His family had consulted in Apollo Hospital, however, the doctors had said that his condition was not fit for flying. Later, after the consultation with the doctors of AMRI Hospital, the family had decided to airlift him to Kolkata.

"After reaching Kolkata, they called us and informed that Istiak is no more. This is sad news for the family and we need some time to mourn in peace," said Dr. Munim Rasool Mazumdar.

He added, "We don't know the exact time of death as were informed only after the flight landed. Now the family is in deep trouble as there is no certainty if the body could be transferred back to Silchar owing to COVID-19 protocols of West Bengal."

Deputy Speaker of Assam, Aminul Haque Laskar had expressed his condolences, "A kid dying at such a young age is an extremely sad affair."

Regarding the issue of bringing back his body, he said, "I will talk to the necessary people and do my level best to ensure that we are able to bring back the mortal remains. If it is an issue by air, we will try and bring it back by road."