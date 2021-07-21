Assam receives 5.56 lakh doses of Covidshield vaccines

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The fight against COVID-19 continues in the State as the Health Department received 5.56 lakh doses of Covidshield vaccines on Tuesday. According to health department sources, till Monday (10 pm), the State-administered a total of 15,57,406 second doses and 73,80,056 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

On the other hand, as many as 1,54,280 people were vaccinated across the State on Monday till 10 pm.

Also Read: COVID vaccination drive: Over 70 Lakh inoculated against a target of 2.3 cr in Assam

Also watch: