COVID vaccination drive: Over 70 Lakh inoculated against a target of 2.3 cr in Assam

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: A total of 70,21,322 people have been vaccinated in Assam till Wednesday against a target of 2,31,31,121.

Out of the total people, while 57,90,921 have received the first dose, as many as 12,30,401 have received the second dose. It is to be noted that 58,52,802 people have received the jab of Covidshield, and 11,64,470 have been vaccinated with Covaxin.

A total of 31,20,071 people from the age of 18 to 44 years received the jab. From the age group of 45 to 60 years, as many as 25,92,784 people were vaccinated. In the 60+ category, a total of 13,08,467 people were inoculated. In Kamrup Metro, 9,01,208 people have been vaccinated, out of which 5,08,232 are male. Out of the total people, 7,64,133 have received the first dose and 1,37,075 received the second dose.

On Wednesday, 3,031 people were vaccinated in Kamrup Metro. Out of the vaccinated people in the district, 5,15,523 are 18 to 44-year-olds, 2,51,934 are between the ages of 45 to 60 years, and 1,33,751 are above 60 years.

A total of 148 vaccination centres have been set up in Kamrup Metro.

The total number of active cases in the district till June 29 is 1,700. Out of the active cases, 713 are under home isolation and 987 are in hospitals and COVID Care Centres (CCCs). According to the Cowin portal, as many as 12,195 people were vaccinated in the State till 7 pm, Wednesday.

