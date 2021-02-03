NSS NE contingent of Republic Day parade meets CM Sarbananda Sonowal

GUWAHATI: The 18 member NSS contingent belonging to North East that took part in the 72nd Republic Day parade at Raj Path, gave a courtesy call to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at his office residence here this evening.



It may be noted that the 18-member contingent from North East has eight members from Assam. Chief Minister Sonowal congratulated the members on being part of the Republic Day parade. He at the same time wished them luck for all their endeavours at national and international level. During interaction the contingent members expressed their feelings and experience to the Chief Minister.

It may also be noted that the led by NSS Programme Officer of B. Borooah College Dr. Satyabrata Barooah eight members from Assam represented the state in the Republic Day parade. Director Students Welfare, Gauhati University Dr. Ranjan Kumar Kakati along with other members were present during the interaction, stated a release.

