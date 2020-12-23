Assamese movie Goru to be released on January 23

GUWAHATI: Assamese film Goru directed by Gita Pathak will be released across the State on January 23, 2021.



In Guwahati, the film will be released on January 22, 2020.

The film has been made under the banner of Crayon Tree and has been produced by Himangshu Prashad Das. Goru will be screened across various auditoriums of the State and stars Bahrul Islam, Pakiza Begum, Pranjal Saikia, and Arun Nath, among others.

Also watch: Over 80 Opposition members join BJP in Behali

Also Read: 126th showroom of TRIBES India launched at Guwahati airport