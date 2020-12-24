Assamese rendering of Burhi Aair Xadhu released in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: An Assamese renderings of Lakshminath Bezbaruah's 'Burhi Aair Xadhu' by Harsita Hiya titled 'Grandmothers Tales' was released here at Bhagawati Prasad Baruah Bhawan on Wednesday. The guest of honour at the function was Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) president Kuladhar Saikia.

Speaking on the occasion, Sahitya Akademi-Award winning litterateur Saikia said that the AXX will release translation books of Lakshminath Bezbarua soon. He said that they were working for digitalization of the books so as to let them read by readers across the globe. He praised Hiya for her work. The book was published under the banner of Akhar Prakash.

Also Watch: Over 80 Opposition members join BJP in Behali

Also Read: Assamese movie Goru to be released on January 23