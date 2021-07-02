B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) reviews childhood cancer patients with COVID-19

GUWAHATI: Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI), Guwahati conducted a review of data of childhood cancer patients with COVID-19 during the first and second waves. Altogether, 52 childhood cancer patients at BBCI were detected with coronavirus. The age of childhood cancer patients with COVID-19 ranged from 1 year to 17 years. In 45 (86.5 per cent) children with cancer, coronavirus infection was detected by real-time polymerase chain reaction test (RTPCR), and in seven (13.5 per cent) children, COVID-19 was detected by rapid antigen test (RAT). Leukaemia (blood cancer) in 25 (48.0 per cent) was the most common diagnosis of COVID-19 with childhood cancers followed by soft tissue sarcoma or bone cancer in 12 (23.0 per cent) children.



Other cancer diagnoses of children with COVID19 were lymphomas, retinoblastoma, and germ cell tumours. Of the 52 children with COVID-19, 12 (23.0 per cent) were asymptomatic for COVID-19 and detected as part of routine testing or contract tracing. Two (3.8 per cent) children with cancers were infected twice with COVID-19. However, both the children recovered well despite re-infections and without any post-COVID-19 complications. All childhood cancer patients with COVID-19 resumed treatment following recommended hospital isolation. Of 52 children with cancers with COVID-19, 49 (94.2 per cent) are doing fine now, and three (5.7 per cent) children have succumbed, stated a release.

Dr Munlima Hazarika, Professor and Head of Medical Oncology said, the cause of deaths in three children who succumbed to COVID-19 were their underlying cancer or due to severe bacterial infection known as 'sepsis' resulting from extremely low blood counts following chemotherapy-induced side effects.

"It is also to be noted that COVID-19 was detected during the terminal stages of cancer in these cases. Notable was the fact that children with cancers presented with very mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19 like fever, sore throat, and occasional cough. Our limited experience suggests cancer diagnosis and treatment in children must not be delayed in fear of contracting COVID-19. However, all precautions should be maintained and treatment protocols may be modified depending on the situation," stated Dr Hazarika.

According to Dr Amal Chandra Kataki, Director of BBCI, now there is a growing apprehension among the general public that the third wave of COVID-19 will affect children more. Though this is more of conjecture at present, still the institute is gearing up to the need for more beds to manage children with cancer and COVID-19. The institute is also preparing for quick referral of children with cancer developing severe COVID-19 who will require dedicated pediatric intensive care unit support in the designated state government's setup.

"We are closely following up childhood cancer patients who have been affected with COVID-19," said Dr Kataki.

Also Read: Abysmal awareness on oral cancer: BBCI survey

Also Watch: