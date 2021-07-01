 Top
COVID-19 frontline warriors felicitated at Bezbaruah HS School in Sivasagar

Two organizations on Wednesday felicitated frontline COVID-19 warriors at the Bezbaruah HS School in Sivasagar.

Sentinel Digital Desk

  1 July 2021

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Two organizations on Wednesday felicitated frontline COVID-19 warriors at the Bezbaruah HS School in Sivasagar.

Led by Bittu Gupta, president of Purvottar Hindustani Yuva Chatra Parishad (PHYCP), the members of PHYCP and Purvottar Hindustani Yuva Mancha (PHYM) felicitated frontline COVID warriors as a token of gratitude and appreciation towards their outstanding services to humankind during the COVID-19 pandemic. "In recognition of their selfless and relentless services, health workers, civil defense volunteers and CRPF jawans employed in the COVID-19 Vaccination Centre at Bezbaruah HS School premises were honoured with phulam gamusa," said Bittu Gupta. They were also provided with eatables, he said.

