Badarpur MLA Jamal Uddin Ahmed passes away in Karimganj Civil Hospital

GUWAHATI: Badarpur MLA Jamal Uddin Ahmed passed away at Karimganj Civil Hospital on Tuesday night at the age of 66. Several leaders and organizations have expressed grief over his sudden demise.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal took to his twitter handle and stated, "Saddened to learn about the demise of veteran Congress leader and Badarpur MLA Jamal Uddin Ahmed. Praying for the departed soul, I offer my sincere condolences to his family and well-wishers." In a condolence message, APCC president Ripun Bora prayed for the departed soul.

Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said, "As an MLA, Jamal Uddin Ahmed worked actively for overall development of his constituency. He will be deeply remembered by his friends and followers."

Meanwhile, former MLA Arati Hazarika Kachari also passed away at her residence in Dergaon. She was an MLA from Dergaon from 2011 to 2015. "Arati Hazarika Kachari's rich contribution for the progress and development of Dergaon constituency will be ever remembered. She was amiable to all and will be deeply remembered by her friends and followers," stated Patowary in a condolence message.

