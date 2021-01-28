Renowned linguist Xahityacharya Dr. Ramesh Pathak passes away in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Renowned linguist, educationist and litterateur, Xahityacharya Dr. Ramesh Pathak passed away at his residence at Lakhiminagar, Hatigaon here on Tuesday. Dr Pathak was suffering from some ailments for a long time and he was 79 years old.

Born in 1942, Dr Pathak was a professor at the Cotton College (now Cotton University).

In 1952, he completed his primary education from Khalihguri Primary School and passed his matriculation examination in 1959 from Tihu High School. He did his intermediate studies from Nalbari College and graduated from the Cotton College in 1963. Later he completed his master's degree in 1966 and got his doctorate degree in 1988 from the Gauhati University.

He started his career as a teacher from Tezu Higher Secondary School, Arunachal Pradesh. Later, he worked as a professor at Pasighat JN College, Arunachal Pradesh. In 1970, he joined the Cotton College as a professor and retired on May 1, 2000.

A day before his demise, the Publication Board Assam on January 25 conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award on him.

For his contributions towards the Assamese language and literature, the Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX), the largest literary body of Assam, honoured him with the title of 'Xahityacharya'.

His last rights were performed with full State honours at the Nabagraha Cemetery on Wednesday. His pyre was set afire by his daughter Kuwoli Pathak. On behalf of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, his media adviser Hrishikesh Goswami attended the ceremony.

Scores of people visited his Hatigaon residence to pay their last respects to the departed soul. A procession was taken out to Ambari AXX bhawan and Cotton University in respect of Dr Pathak.

Several organizations and leaders condoled his demise including – Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, All Assam Students' Union, All Guwahati Students' Union, State Bharatiya Janata Party president Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Asom Gana Parishad president Atul Bora, and Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary.

"He played an important role in introducing the Assamese language at the national platform. It is an irreparable loss for the Assamese language," said CM's media adviser Hrishikesh Goswami.

During his lifetime, Dr Pathak wrote several books on Assamese language and literature. Some of his notable works on the language include - Bhasha Bigyanor Bhumika, Asomiya Bhashar Itihakh...Biyakoron Aru Prakriti Bigyan, Studies in Assamese Vocabulary, Puroni Asomiya Bhashar Ruptotto, Asomiya Bhashar Bibhinno Deekh: Mot Aru Bitorkito Mot, Upobhasha Bigyan Aru Asomiya Bhasha, and Bharator Purbancholot Asomiya Bhashar Gurutto.

Among other important books written by him include - Natok Aru Natok, Ata Notun Surjyo Lagey, and Naamey Ki Korey.

He also edited Lakshminath Bezbaruah's Rachanawali and wrote the dictionary Samagrik Asomiya Sabdakosh.

