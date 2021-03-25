Campaigning of political parties & candidates to conclude for first-phase polls today

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The campaigning process of political parties and candidates for the first-phase polls slated on March 27 will conclude at 6 pm on March 25. The process commenced from March 13.

This phase of the polls will be held in 12 districts across 47 LACs (Legislative Assembly Constituencies) in upper and middle Assam. The 12 districts are Biswanath, Charaideo, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Nagaon, Sibsagar, Sonitpur, and Tinsukia. For the first phase polls, a total of 11,537 polling stations will be set up for 81,09,815 total electorates. Altogether 40,77,210 are male voters; 40,32,481 females; and 124 are transgender voters.

Significantly, 78 Independents constitute the largest segment of candidates in the first-phase Assembly election in Assam. On the other hand, the INC (Indian National Congress) has fielded 43 candidates followed by 41 by the AJP (Assam Jatiya Parishad); 39 by the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party); and 10 by the AGP (Asom Gana Parishad).

Altogether 264 candidates are in the fray for the first-phase Assembly elections slated on March 27. Of the total candidates, 241 are male candidates while 23 are female candidates. The highest number of 12 candidates is in Naoboicha LAC in Lakhimpur district whereas the lowest number of three candidates is in each of the following four LACs: Golaghat in Golaghat district; Sootea in Biswanath district; Mariani in Jorhat district; and Thowra in Sibsagar district.

