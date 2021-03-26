BI(EO) sleuths arrest fraud in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: BI(EO) sleuths arrested a person – Alauddin Rahman – of Srimantapur here on Thursday for availing a loan of Rs 12 lakh from the Silpukhuri branch of the Central Bank of India in 2011 with forged documents.

Rahman also didn't repay the loan. When the bank authorities checked the documents submitted by Rahman, they found that all the documents are forged ones. The Bank lodged a case (1/2021 u/s 120 (B/406/468/420/471 IPC) with the BI(EO).

Rahman was sent to the judicial custody by the court where he was produced.

