Man dies during 'friendly scuffle' in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: In an unfortunate incident, a person lost his life during a 'friendly scuffle' with two of his friends at Janapath in the Jayanagar area on Tuesday. According to the police, the victim — Monu Biswas (36), a wage labourer from Dhubri died by accidently falling headlong on a rock after being pushed by two of his friends — Anup Das (21) from Bongaigaon and Mithun Sen (30) from Dhubri. Both Das and Sen are also labourers.

The police underlined that Das and Sen were having a 'friendly scuffle' with Biswas regarding the money which the victim owed to them. However, the friendly scuffle turned unfortunate after Biswas was severely injured after being pushed. The duo rushed Biswas to the GMCH (Gauhati Medical College and Hospital). However, he succumbed to his injuries later in the night.

Meanwhile, the Dispur Police has registered a case – 1145/21 U/S 302/34 IPC and both the accused have been arrested.

