Bikes stolen in Guwahati city taken to char areas to be sold

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: Panbazar Police arrested two veteran bike lifters from Jonia in Barpeta and recovered five stolen bikes from their possession. During the investigation, the modus operandi of the bike lifters came to light. Some lifters enter Guwahati from the nearby districts and steal bikes and vehicles. The stolen vehicles are then taken to the interior char areas and sold to customers.

Based on the Panbazar PS case no 581/2021 u/s 379 IPC, a police team was sent to Barpeta district under the guidance of the Joint Commissioner of Police, Police Commissionerate, Guwahati and a search operation was conducted at Jonia. During the operation, two bike lifters were arrested. They have been identified as Nayanjyoti Kakoti, son of Nabin Kakoti of Jonia; and Motiur Rahman, son of Dalai Miya of Tapajuli under Kolgachia PS in Barpeta.

Five stolen bikes were recovered from their possession. These include a Royal Enfield (B/R/No. AS21G3992), a Bajaj Discover (B/R/No AS15/F-3721), a Bajaj Discover (B/R/No . AS15B 5695), a Scooty (B/R/No AS 01/BF- 9841 Activa) and a Super Splender (B/R/No. AS 15 / R 6469)

