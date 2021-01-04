Bishnupriya Manipuri Territorial Council (BMTC) demand gets a boost

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The demand for Bishnupriya Manipuri Territorial Council (BMTC) in satellite system in Assam, Tripura and Manipur has got a decisive boost with the support extended to it by an influential Manipuri organization – United Manipuri Association, Assam (UMA), Hindustan Scout and Guide, International Human Rights Social and Justice Association, the Asomiya Brahmin Samaj Live and Let Live Foundation, Guwahati.

UMAA president Bijon Kumar Singha, general secretary Budha Chandra Singha, secretary Rup Kumar Singha and UMAA's Hojai district unit president Chandra Kumar Singh supported the signature campaign currently underway to give a push for the demand raised under various sections of the Constitution of India. All the aforementioned leaders of the UMAA extended their support to the territorial council demand for the Bishnupriya Manipuris on December 29, 2020. They even accompanied BMTDC chief executive member writer Bidhan Sinha at the dharna staged recently by BMTCDC at Dispur Last Gate when the winter session of the Assam Legislative Assembly was underway.

In fact, "territorial council in Assam, Tripura and Manipur" is not the only demand of the Bishnupriya Manipuri Territorial Council Demand Committee (BMTCDC) spearheaded as its chief executive member by writer Bidhan Sinha. According to the memorandum submitted to the Governor of Assam, the Chief Minister of Assam and the Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly on December 30, 2020, the BMTCDC has a number of other demands as well. They are providing ST(P) status to the Bishnupriya Manipuris, including the Bishnupriya Manipuri language in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution of India, establishment / sanctioning of Rashtriya Sanskrit Mahavidyalalays in each and every gaonpanchayat/ village council areas in Assam in respect of the memorandum /SOS message/ representation/ charter of demands/signature campaign etc., that have been being carried out by the BMTCDC, Bishnupriya Manipuri Language Eighth Schedule Demand Committee, Bishnupriya Manipuri Human Rights Protection Forum, Bishnupriya Manipuri Sahitya Academy through proper channel since November 27, 2003.

