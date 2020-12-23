Manipuri youth body presses for autonomous council

Special Correspondent

Silchar: All Assam Manipuri Youth Association (AAMYA) in continuation of its long pending demand for an autonomous council for the politically, socially and economically deprived six lakh Manipuris of the State, brought out an impressive rally which after parading through the main thoroughfares of the town staged protest demonstration in front of the district administrative head 24 hours ahead of the two day visit of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. They pressed for the fulfilment of their demand. A memorandum to the effect was addressed to the Chief Minister, drawing his attention to the reasons behind it.

According to the memorandum, Manipuris have been systematically suppressed, oppressed and neglected by the successive governments in Assam. For autonomous council, AAMYA has submitted memorandum to State government in 2018 and again in September 2020. On November 3 this year, similar memorandum was submitted to the Prime Minister and the President of India after a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar. Despite all this peaceful and democratic approach from AAMYA, government has not responded, the youth leaders regretted, calling it most unfortunate.

Autonomous Council is the only way out to address their problems and solve the issues at stake for their decent and dignified living. The youth body claims theirs is the most integrated body despite diversity of opinions to fight for the just and outstanding demand. Their earlier memoranda has outlined briefly their culture, history and tales of deprivations on many counts which have virtually pushed them to the wall and cautions this may lead to uncalled for reactions from the Manipuris living in Assam. The youth body demands placing of the Bill on the issue in the winter session of Assam Assembly scheduled for December 28.

Also Watch: 'It was either die or surrender situation': Surrendered ULFI (I) Dy chief Drishti Asom

Also Read: Ailing meritorious student Pallabi Konwar seeks aid



