Book titled 'Ulfa'r Kolongkito Adhyai' banned

Staff Reporter



GUWAHATI: The Court of Civil Judge (Sr. Div), Court No. 3, Kamrup (M) has asked writers – Ranju Neog Hazarika and Amardeep Baruah – to maintain status quo in respect of printing, selling, publishing and distributing the book – Ulfa'r Kolongkito Adhyai till March 6, 2021 when a defamation suit against the book will be heard.

Tagar Chandra Neog of Lakhimpur filed a defamation suit of Rs 100 crore against Hazarika and Baruah who edited the book. The complainant also sought banning of the book.