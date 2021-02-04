 Top
Book titled 'Ulfa'r Kolongkito Adhyai' banned

The Court of Civil Judge (Sr. Div), Court No. 3, Kamrup (M) has asked writers – Ranju Neog Hazarika and Amardeep Baruah – to maintain status quo in respect of printing, selling, publishing and distributing the book – Ulfa'r Kolongkito Adhyai till March 6, 2021 when a defamation suit against the book will be heard.

  4 Feb 2021

Tagar Chandra Neog of Lakhimpur filed a defamation suit of Rs 100 crore against Hazarika and Baruah who edited the book. The complainant also sought banning of the book.

