Nepali Poetry book Atmanusandhan released by Mahakabi Mohan Dukhun

OUR CORRESPONDENT



UDALGURI: An original Nepali poetry book titled Atmanusandhan, written by Anjan Baskota, was released by Mahakabi Mohan Dukhun (Siliguri) in the second session of the award distribution ceremony organized by the freedom fighter Prasad Singh Subba Memorial Academy at Chandmari, Tezpur on January 31 with critic Gyan Bahadur Cherty in the chair.

The freedom fighter Prasad Singh Subba Memorial Academy, Assam had organized an award distribution ceremony in collaboration with Kabi Bhakta Rai Smriti Mandap, Siliguri. Anjan Baskota, a young, multi-lingual writer and a recipient of the Kabi Bhakta Rai Smriti Sahitya Puraskar 2020, has three books to his credit so far. These include Nibarita Manabota Aru Nibandha Bichitra (Assamese article collection, 2014), Dristi: Nibandha Sangrah (a collection of Nepali essays; 2016) and Patingar Ko Itihas (translated poetry book; 2017).