British Council launches 7th edition of Five Films for Freedom

GUWAHATI: The British Council brings the seventh edition of Five Films for Freedom, the world's largest LGBTIQ+ digital campaign.



Broadcasting five brand new LGBTIQ+ films to countries around the world, this year's programme showcases queer storytelling from India, Spain, Sweden, USA and the UK. The festival's short film selection includes an Indian film this time. Titled, Bodies of Desire, and directed by Varsha Panikar and Saad Nawab, the movie uses Panikar's work as the basis for a visual, poetic film capturing four sets of lovers in a sensual celebration of genderless love and desire, stated a release. In India, British Council has partnered with The Queer Muslim Project, South Asia's largest virtual network of queer, Muslim and allied individuals, to celebrate and amplify LGBTIQ+ stories, voices and people.

In Assam, British Council has partnered with Anaajoree, a non-profit organization based out of Guwahati, and Poetry Couture, to organize screenings in Guwahati and Tezpur.

All films are available to view till 28 March 2021 via the British Council Arts YouTube channel. Over 15 million people from more than 200 countries have viewed the Five Films for Freedom programme since its launch in 2015.

Especially for Indian audiences, the Five Films will also be streamed on Jio Cinema. This year, the campaign further addresses the language barrier typically associated with international content, by providing subtitles in local languages such as Hindi, the release added.

