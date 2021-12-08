CISF arrests 2 Nigerian nationals for travelling with fake passports at LGBI

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel on Monday arrested two Nigerian nationals at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBI) for travelling with fake passports.

The two Nigerian nationals have been identified as Daniel Izualuhuge and Chukwauletam Precious Chimezie.

According to sources, both had come to India on November 25, 2021. They had befriended a girl from Arunachal Pradesh on Facebook and they reached Arunachal Pradesh to meet her. They were reportedly returning from Arunachal Pradesh to New Delhi, along with the girl, when they were detained at the LGB Airport for travelling with fake passports. The CISF personnel also recovered Rs 30,000 Indian currency notes from their possession.

A case has been registered against the Nigerian nationals at Azara Police Station (case no 622/21 u/s 120(B)/419/468/471 IPC R/W Sec 14 Foreigner Act, R/W Sec 12(1-A) (b) Passport Act, 1947). They were produced before the court on Tuesday and remanded to two days' police custody.

