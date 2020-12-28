CM Sarbananda Sonowal condoles loss of lives in road accident

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condoled the loss of lives in the tragic road accident that took place at Gauripur in Dhubri district today. In a statement the Chief Minister expressed profound grief on the death of the persons in the road accident and conveyed his deep sympathy to the bereaved family members. He also prayed for early recovery of the injured.
