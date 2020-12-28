 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

CM Sarbananda Sonowal condoles loss of lives in road accident

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condoled the loss of lives in the tragic road accident that took place at Gauripur in Dhubri district today.

Sarbananda Sonowal

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  28 Dec 2020 1:55 AM GMT

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condoled the loss of lives in the tragic road accident that took place at Gauripur in Dhubri district today. In a statement the Chief Minister expressed profound grief on the death of the persons in the road accident and conveyed his deep sympathy to the bereaved family members. He also prayed for early recovery of the injured.

Also Watch: Himanta Biswa Sarma Addressing Press at Janata Bhawan (Assam Secretariat), Guwahati

Also Read: Seven killed, 20 injured in a road accident in NH-17 Kokrajhar, Assam


SarbanandaSonowal road accident 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X