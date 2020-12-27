Seven killed, 20 injured in a road accident in NH-17 Kokrajhar, Assam

Kokrajhar: In a yet another tragic incident, seven people lost their lives after a bus filled passengers collided with a truck on National Highway-17 in Kokrajhar district, Assam. The accident happened on Sunday. Along with the seven people who lost their lives, 20 others were injured due to the head-on collision of the bus with a truck.

The accident happened in an area near Panbari, which is called at Chataguri. The area falls under the jurisdiction of Bogribari Police Station.

The team of police, along with the local people managed to rescue the passengers from the vehicles. They sent them to hospitals. A senior police official said that they got the report of seven people losing their life.

The 20 others, who were injured in the accident, were being treated at various hospitals in the nearby areas and in Guwahati.

It was found out that the bus was travelling from Sapatagram to Dhubri. The truck was on its way to Guwahati.

The Chief Minister of Assam condoled the loss of lives due to the accident. He further wished speedy recovery of all the passengers who were injured due to the accident.

In another accident in Karnataka, five people lost their lives, while six others were injured. An accident took place in the Chitragurda district of Karnataka. The accident, which took place on Sunday was a collision between a Tempo and a truck. The incident took place in an area near the BJ Halli area of Chitragurda district. The six people, who were injured in the accident were taken to a hospital near the accident spot for treatment.

While on Saturday, two people were killed in a hit and run accident in Thane's Kapurbawdi area in Maharashtra. The deceased were travelling on a motorcycle when a vehicle hit them from behind.





