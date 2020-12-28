 Top
CM Sarbananda Sonowal mourns demise of Dr. Sunil Kothari

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condoled the demise of eminent dance historian, scholar and a recipient of Sri Sri Madhavdeb Award Dr. Sunil Kothari.

  |  28 Dec 2020 2:00 AM GMT

In a statement, Chief Minister Sonowal said, "I am deeply saddened to learn about the demise of noted scholar and dance historian Dr. Sunil Kothari. A lifelong researcher, Dr. Kothari extensively worked for promotion of Xattriya culture. The State Government in recognition to his contribution conferred upon him the prestigious Sri Sri Madhavdeb award. His death is an irreparable loss to the society".

The Chief Minister also prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed his deep sympathy to the bereaved family, a press release said.

Sentinel Digital Desk
