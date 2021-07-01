CM Sarma directs speedy steps for construction of new blocks at Janata Bhawan

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma held a meeting with the senior officials of Secretariat Administration (SAD) and PWD (Building) Departments to take stock of the progress of steps taken for construction of new blocks at Janata Bhawan and other infrastructure-related issues of Dispur capital complex in a meeting held at his office conference room at Janata Bhawan on Wednesday.



The Chief Minister while stressing on speedy execution of the ongoing and proposed works for infrastructure augmentation at Janata Bhawan directed to complete all formalities and carry out the construction of new blocks expeditiously creating more space for the government departments.

Moreover, to facilitate smooth and faster disposal of files, the Chief Minister asked the officials to explore the possibility if the offices of the ministers, senior secretaries and other secretarial staff could be arranged on a common floor.

During the meeting, several matters related to setting up of integrated directorate complex, new manual for repairing of government quarters etc. were also discussed.

SAD Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Samir Kumar Sinha, Commissioner & Secretary SAD MS Manivannan, Commissioner & Special Secretary PWD (B) Raj Chakrabarty, Secretary GAD Bharat Bhusan Dev Choudhury, and other senior officers were present in the meeting, stated a release.

