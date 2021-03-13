Congress announces 30 'Star Campaigners' for the first phase of Assam polls

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The AICC (All India Congress Committee) on Friday announced the names of 30 'Star Campaigners' for the first phase of the polls in Assam.

The first phase of the polls will be held on March 27.

According to a notification issued by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, the Star Campaigners are – Sonia Gandhi, Dr Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, Mukul Wasnik, Bhupesh Bhagel, Ashok Gehlot, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Salman Khursid, Jitendra Singh, Vikas Upadhyay, Anirudh Singh, Navjot Singh Siddhu, Mohan Prakash, Nabam Tuki, Mukul Sangma, Sachin Pilot, Rameshwar Oraon, Ripun Bora, Debabrata Saikia, Paban Singh Ghatowar, Pradyut Bordoloi, Rakibul Hussain, Gaurav Gogoi, Sushmita Dev, Bhupen Bora, Rana Goswami, Ranee Narah, Rupjyoti Kurmi, Roselina Tirkey, and Pradip Nag.

