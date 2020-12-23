Congress leaders joining BJP under compulsion: Ripun Bora

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Seemingly rattled by the reports of senior Congress leaders joining the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party), president of APCC (Assam Pradesh Congress Committee) Ripun Bora has asserted that some of his party's leaders are joining the ruling party under compulsion.

"These leaders are not joining the BJP willingly. The BJP is using pressures tactics on our leaders to join the party," said Bora while addressing a press conference here on Tuesday.

On the issue of Congress MLA from Golaghat and former Minister Ajanta Neog joining the BJP, Bora said that there were media reports that Neog met Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at his official residence recently with an intention to join the ruling party. "Being a senior and responsible Congress leader, Neog should have denied the media reports. But she has not yet denied the reports. She has been removed from the post of president of the Golaghat district unit of Congress. We have heard that Neog will join the BJP soon," said Bora.

He further said that his party's MLA from Sarupathar Roselina Tirkey has denied media reports about her joining the BJP.

