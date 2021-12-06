Congress MLA Sherman Ali Granted Bail in 3 Cases

GUWAHATI: Congress MLA, Sherman Ali will step out of jail after two months, as Chief Justice Magistrate (CJM) court granted bail for all the three cases in Geetanagar police station, Guwahati.



The leader was arrested by the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell regarding an amount of Rs. 25,08,323 in government funds that were misappropriated with the connivance and collusion of Mandia Development Block officials and staff without the completion of works for 14 roads under the MLALAD scheme in the Baghbar Legislative Assembly Constituency.

The entire sanctioned amount was Rs. 65 lakhs, out of which the Joint Verification Team, which included a team of experts from PWD (Roads), discovered a loss of Rs. 25,08,323 from the government coffers due to misuse of money.

Sherman Ali, the jailed party MLA from Baghbor, was suspended by Congress state president Bhupen Kumar Borah for "repeatedly breaking party rules" by uttering communal statements. Ali referred to the martyrs of Assam's anti-foreigner campaign as assassins, sparking tremendous outrage across the state.

Sharing the video, the MLA claimed that 8 people who died in 1983 violence in Darrang District were not martyrs but killers. Following the statement, Ahmed was chastised by various organizations, including the All Assam Students' Union (AASU), the BJP, and its partner the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), for "disrespecting" the "martyrs." He was ordered to be arrested by the AASU.

Later the police also had arrested on charges of "provocation with the goal to incite disturbance" and "raising religious animosity between various groups."

He won in the Assam election three times, he defeated Sheikh Abdul Hamid of the AIUDF with a vote margin of 43433 in the 2016 Assam Assembly Elections, and Rajib Ahmed with a vote margin of 32121 in the 2011 Assam Assembly Elections.

He also made headlines when he proposed building a Miyan Museum on the grounds of Guwahati's Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra. The situation quickly grew into a major controversy.

