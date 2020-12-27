Dispur police arrested two persons for stabbing flying officer

Staff Reporter



GUWAHATI: Flying officer Anchal Rastogi of the IAF, Borjhar has filed a case (3150/2020) at Dispur Police Station stating that he was stabbed by a few miscreants on the night of December 13, 2020. The attack is due to a fracas with a few miscreants on GS Road. Dispur police arrested two of the youths from Beltola on Saturday. They have been identified as Ronald Baruah of Titabor and Reetiz Ingti of Kakati Gaon, Jorhat.

