Dispur Press Club felicitates 31 individuals for the year 2020

GUWAHATI: The second day celebrations of the Dispur Press Club's (DPS) fifth foundation day were held here on its premises on Monday.

Even though the foundation day was scheduled to be celebrated on March 29, it was postponed due to imposition of the COVID-induced lockdown in the country. With an aim to celebrate the foundation day in a befitting manner the DPS felicitated 31 individuals for the year 2020 for their contribution in different aspects of the society.

In the meeting, ASTC Managing Director AnandPrakashTiwari, noted social worker Sankar Das, DIPR deputy director Pramod Kumar Dutta were invited as chief guests. Among other guests include businessman Mohammad HabibChoudhury, senior journalists Amal Gupta and BaikanthanathGoswami. GMCH professor of surgery DrPurujitChoudhury was among the 31 persons who were felicitated. He is the only surgeon in Indian to receive Doctor of Science (DSc) degree.

Among other persons include- journalists Chandra Kumar Saikia, GunajitBhattarcharya, Kamalesh Barman, Manoj Kumar Deka, SatyajitSaikia, SN Maharaj, RubulGogoi, Diganta Das, BikashSarma, Saimyo Bharadwaj, Debojit Sarkar, Bhuban Saikia, SangeetaSaikia, Moon Goswami, Sankargohain; photo journalist S Lal Singh, video journalist Abani Bezbaruah; social worker JituTalukdar; litterateur Dinesh KakatiNath; artiste ChandaBiswakarma; social workers UtpalSaikia, JayantaKhound, and GitarthaGoswami.

Social worker Sankar Das urged the journalists to highlight the ground reality in their reports. He said due to the felicitation the people will be motivated to work harder. Addressing the people, Dr Purujit Choudhury expressed his gratitude to the Dispur Press Club for the warm felicitation. DPC general secretary Kunja Mohan Ray conducted the programme in the presence of presidentNarenHazarika.

