District Magistrate of Kamrup (M) declared parts of Guwahati as 'Protected Areas'

GUWAHATI: In view of the public safety, the District Magistrate of Kamrup (Metro) has declared several areas in the city as 'Protected Areas' with effect from Tuesday.



The areas are: East: Southern side of the GS Road starting from Ganeshguri flyover up to Supermarket police point.

South: 60ft road starting from Super Market Police Point to Last Gate.

West: From Last Gate along the RP Road up to the entry point ALA.

North: From Ganesh Mandir up to Ganeshguri Chariali. According to the order issued by Kamrup Metro Deputy Commissioner, no person or groups of persons, except the bonafide residents and public servants as mentioned in the para above shall enter into or stay in or pass over or loiter in or around the scheduled area in the vicinity thereof without prior permission from the district magistrate, Kamrup (M). "Violation of this order by any person shall be liable to be punished under Sub-Section (5) of Section 8 F of the Assam Maintenance of Public Order Act 1947," the order sated. The curb will remain effective until further orders, stated a release issued by the district administration.

