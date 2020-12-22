PIB Guwahati organizes a webinar on agriculture and allied industry

GUWAHATI: The PIB (Press Information Bureau) Guwahati on Monday organized a webinar on 'Agriculture and Allied Industry and its immense potential in Assam in entrepreneurial and socio-economic Atma Nirbhar Bharat development'.



Science and Technology is the bedrock for bringing impetus to entrepreneurial opportunities in agriculture and allied sectors for farmers, experts opined in the webinar.

"Efficacy of Technology is of prime importance from perspective of entrepreneurial opportunities for farmers along with market demand sustainability," said Padma ShriDrUddhab Kumar Bharali Experts from Industry fraternity along with academicians deliberated and discussed about the opportunities in the agriculture and allied sector from academic and policy perspective.

DrBharali said that agriculture and technological development has to happen in tandem. He said that the efficacy of technology is of prime importance from the perspective of entrepreneurial opportunities for farmers and also for market demand sustainability.

Describing the potential of agriculture along with inputs farmers in the discussion, Dr SK MdAzizurRehman, Senior Scientist and Head, Krishi Vigyan Kendra, ICAR Bardhaman said that policies and technology play a very vital role for agriculture and its growth and development. He said that low cost machineries along with awareness could generate the traction in the agriculture field so that entry in the domain is productive and efficacious for farmers. The informative and knowledge webinar was planned and coordinated by SamratBandyopadhyay, Joint Director (M & C), PIB, Guwahati.

Senior officers of PIB were present in webinar. BarnaliMahanta, Information Assistant, PIB Guwhati welcomed the experts while as the programme concluded, stated a release.

