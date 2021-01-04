Driver's narrative one of the best sellers at 33rd Guwahati Book Fair

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Life of a Driver (CabinorIpare) is replete with heartache that may make a driver down with sadness. Written by Rupam Dutta, a driver himself, this book is one of the best sellers at the 33rd Guwahati Book Fair. Till now around 1,500 copies of this book have been sold at the book fair.

The book fair, according to PBA (Publication Board Assam) secretary Promod Kalita, has done business amounting to Rs 2.50 crore till the fifth day on Sunday. "The crowed at the book fair on January 1 was never witnessed in any book fair in the past ten years," Kalita said.

When asked on his book and its theme, Rupam Dutta said, "Most of the people don't want to respect drivers who too have feelings. Drivers know how to take risk, and the basis of this work (book) is the risk factor which drivers take.

"I started writing this book in September 2019 since when I was sending the story in piecemeal to a social media group which I've been attached to. The readers' response inspired me to giving the shape of this book.

"My dream was to go to America where my elder brother and elder sister have been staying. That remained a pipedream. I did take admission in Gauhati Commerce College in HS, but after completing TDC part-1 I got admitted to JE (junior engineering) in electric department. That too remained incomplete. I left for my home in Tinsukia where I had to hop from one job to another. In my job-hopping career I had to sell pork, vegetables, drive light vehicles, long-distance vehicles and whatnot. From 2002-03 to 2018, I had been a driver. Now I'm not driving because of health problems."

