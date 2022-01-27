Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

DTO Kamrup Launches Move Against Tax Defaulters, Aims To Collect Rs 100 Crore

He also added that non-filing of the tax is an economic offence and the Transport officials would seize such people's vehicles.

DTO Kamrup Launches Move Against Tax Defaulters, Aims To Collect Rs 100 Crore

Sentinel Digital Desk
By : Sentinel Digital Desk

Published :  27 Jan 2022 2:16 PM GMT

  | Updated :  2022-01-27T19:53:57+05:30

Guwahati: The Assam Transport Department has launched a movement against the vehicle owners, who are yet to file their taxes.

The Kamrup (Metro) district administration started checking the vehicles in Guwahati from Thursday.

Talking about the step, Gautam Das, the District Transport Officer (DTO) said that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has taken a strong stance against such tax defaulters and instructed the Transport Department to collect the taxes.

According to the DTO, the Department has aimed to collect Rs. 100 crore from such tax defaulters.

He also added that non-filing of the tax is an economic offence and the Transport officials would seize such people's vehicles.

"We appealed to the car owners to file their area taxes. Non-filing of such tax is an economic offence. We will seize their vehicles," he said.

Das also appealed to the car owners to cooperate with the officials.

"Some car owners may not know about the tax. So, they should come to our offices. We are ready to help them. We have already served demand notices to the car owners who are yet to file their taxes," he added.

Also read: PhD Scholar Found Dead in IIT Guwahati Hostel Room

Also watch:

Categories: Breaking News Guwahati Cities Feature News Ticker 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X