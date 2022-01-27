DTO Kamrup Launches Move Against Tax Defaulters, Aims To Collect Rs 100 Crore

Guwahati: The Assam Transport Department has launched a movement against the vehicle owners, who are yet to file their taxes.

The Kamrup (Metro) district administration started checking the vehicles in Guwahati from Thursday.

Talking about the step, Gautam Das, the District Transport Officer (DTO) said that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has taken a strong stance against such tax defaulters and instructed the Transport Department to collect the taxes.

According to the DTO, the Department has aimed to collect Rs. 100 crore from such tax defaulters.

He also added that non-filing of the tax is an economic offence and the Transport officials would seize such people's vehicles.

"We appealed to the car owners to file their area taxes. Non-filing of such tax is an economic offence. We will seize their vehicles," he said.

Das also appealed to the car owners to cooperate with the officials.

"Some car owners may not know about the tax. So, they should come to our offices. We are ready to help them. We have already served demand notices to the car owners who are yet to file their taxes," he added.

