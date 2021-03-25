Earth Hour to be observed with 'Virtual Spotlight' on March 27

GUWAHATI: Over the last 15 years, the lights-off moment saw entire streets, buildings, landmarks, and city skylines go dark - an unmissable sight that drew public attention to nature loss and the climate crisis. Earth Hour India too resonated with landmark monuments like India Gate, Parliament House, streets, and buildings go dark for an hour. But due to the ongoing pandemic, Earth Hour this year, on March 27, wants to raise awareness and create the same un-missable sight online through a Virtual Spotlight.



The event, 'Speak Up for Nature with Shantanu Moitra' would be the first of the Virtual Spotlight on Earth Hour day, between 8:30 pm-9:30 pm on WWF India Facebook page.

Conversations around nature and conservation by guests like Dia Mirza, Papon, Dhritiman Mukherjee, Saiyami Kher, Ambi Subramaniam, Bindu Subramaniam, Dr. Jayanthi Kumaresh, Kaushiki Chakraborty, Swanand Kirkire, Shreya Ghoshal will bring everyone on a common platform to rise and Speak Up for Nature.

The event hosted by Hope and Harmony Ambassador of WWF India and celebrated music composer, Shantanu Moitra, will play a key role to promote the need for protecting the planet. The essence of interaction this Earth Hour would be different due to the absence of physical gatherings. Still, virtually the reach will be wider and more accessible to everyone.

Highlighting the importance of Earth Hour in the post-COVID scenario, Ravi Singh, Secretary-General and CEO of WWF India said, "This Earth Hour, I would encourage citizens to Speak Up for Nature and lend their support as we strive for a greener, sustainable and a healthier planet."

Earth Hour marks a pivotal opportunity for civil society organizations, citizens, nation heads, CEOs and environmentalists to call on world leaders for setting nature on a path to recovery by 2030 for the benefit of all people and the planet.

This year Earth Hour will reach out to the audience with its message in 7 languages and urge them to do their bit, as every action, big or small, adds up and makes a difference for our collective home, stated a release.

