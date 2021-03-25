Election campaign to end 48 hours before close of poll

GUWAHATI: Election campaign for all three phases in Assam will end 48 hours prior to the close of polls. In this regard, the election campaign in 47 constituencies under Phase I will come to an end at 6 pm on March 25 i.e., 48 hours prior to the close of polls on March 27. This is in accordance with the Election Commission's guidelines under the provisions enacted in the Section 126 of Representation of Peoples' Act, 1951.



During this period, no person shall convene, hold or attend, join or address any public meetings, processions, etc, and display of election matter by means of television and similar apparatus. It also prohibits propagation of any election matter to the public by holding any musical concert or any theatrical performance or any other entertainment or amusement with a view to attracting the members of the public, in any polling area during the period of 48 hours ending with the hour fixed for the conclusion of the poll.

The result of any exit or opinion poll conducted shall not be published, publicized or disseminated in any manner by print, electronic or any other media at any time during the period of 48 hours ending with the hour fixed for closing of poll. This ban will continue till voting in a single phase, or multiple phases and in all the states where ECI notified election simultaneously is finally over, stated a release.

Also Read: Election Commission of India issues directives on political advertisements

Also Watch: 7 Hagrama Mohilary's campaign receives massive support at Biswanath