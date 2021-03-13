Expenditure observers conduct meet with election officials in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The two election expenditure observers Rajni Rani Roy and Chanchal Meena appointed by the ECI (Election Commission of India) held a meeting with the officials of various election related cells at the Conference Hall of the Kamrup Metro Deputy Commissioner office. The meeting was attended by Tax Commissioner Anurag Goel and Kamrup (M) DC Biswajit Pegu along with senior officers of the District Administration. The observers took stock of various matters related to election expenditure and asked the officials to keep strict vigil to make the forthcoming election free, fair and transparent.

Rajni Rani Roy, expenditure observer for Jalukbari and West Guwahati and Chanchal Meena, expenditure observer for Dispur and East Guwahati asked the officials of static vigilance teams and flying squads to keep strict vigil and to be aware of their roles and responsibilities in curbing the use of black money in election-related purposes. Carrying Rs 50,000 or more in cash is liable to be seized.

The observers stressed upon proper monitoring to check misuse of social media which will help to ensure a free, fair and transparent election. The observers asked the Election Authority to set up a 24x7 control room so as to receive public complaints and grievances.

The people of Jalukbari and West Guwahati may contact on 0361-2361029, and 60016-13147 respectively for any election related complaints under Kamrup (M). Similarly, the people from Dispur and East Guwahati (E) can contact on- 0361-2360030, and 60038-22494 respectively. They can also e-mail through observercellkm2021@gmail.com.

The public may also meet in person the observers from 10 am to 11 am at the guest house of the Assam Administrative Staff College, Khanapara.

