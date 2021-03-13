Rs 31.81 crore seized in Assam from February 26 to March 11

GUWAHATI: Under the supervision of the Election Commission of India, round-the-clock vigilance has been maintained to enforce expenditure monitoring directions of ECI, in a bid to ensure a free, fair and safe election in Assam.



A press release issued by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Assam Nitin Khade on Friday stated that since the announcement of election on February 26, 2021 the Assam Police, State Excise Department, Income Tax Department, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Narcotics Control Bureau, Flying Squads, Static Surveillance Teams and other regulatory agencies have been working round the clock to detect any suspicious movement of cash, liquor, valuables, narcotics etc. across the poll-bound State.

From February 26 to March 11, 2021 cash amounting to Rs. 8.80 crore have been seized and liquor worth Rs. 7.68 crore have been confiscated. Gold, silver ornaments valued at Rs. 1.46 crore have also been seized. Moreover, narcotic drugs like heroin, ganja and brown sugar of around Rs. 10.18 crore market value, were detected and seized. Apart from this, cigarettes of foreign origin, poppy seeds, contraband tablets having market value of Rs. 3.69 crore have also been seized during this period.

Cumulative amount of rupees of all these seizures from February 26 to March 11 stands over Rs. 31.81 crore.

