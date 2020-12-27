Fate of Congress-AIUDF alliance; It hinges upon visiting AICC secretaries' report

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The proposed Congress-AIUDF alliance for the forthcoming Assembly election in the State hinges upon the report to be submitted to the AICC (All India Congress Committee) by its four secretaries attached the APCC (Assam Pradesh Congress Committee). The four AICC secretaries have been visiting the length and breadth of the State to gauge the pulses of party leaders and cadres.

The four AICC secretaries are – Aniruddha Singh, Vikash Upadhyay, Prithviraj Prabhakar Sathe and Aditya Sarma. They have been meeting district Congress committee presidents and secretaries, mandal Congress presidents and secretaries and grassroots-level workers of the party.

The four AICC secretaries had a meeting with all party MPs, MLAs and other APCC leaders on December 23 when differences of opinion on the party's alliance with the AIUDF did crop up. Most of the Upper Assam leaders of the party are against any alliance with the AIUDF.

A few of the party leaders, while opposing any tie-up with the AIUDF, favoured a secret understanding with the Badruddin Ajmal-led party with friendly contest or seat-sharing.

In the recently held BTC (Bodoland Territorial Council) election the Congress and the AIUDF did fight together and the Congress won a seat. However, the effort hasn't come to fruition with the lone elected member of the party in the BTC joining the BJP.

Meanwhile, the Congress cost a number of its leaders, including former minister Ajanta Neog, for its decision to go for an alliance with the Congress. Even as the APCC core committee took a decision for an alliance with the AIUDF, the AICC is yet to put its seal on it.

