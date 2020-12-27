First identity of Assam isn't religion, says Asom Jatiya Parishad

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: AJP (Asom Jatiya Parishad) general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan has said that the BJP is not the messiah for Hinduism, and in Assam religion isn't the first identity. "The first identity in the State is Jatiyatabad (Assamese nationalism) and ethnic entity," Bhuyan said.

Addressing at a meeting held here for the joining of a number of people from various organizations to the AJP on Saturday, Bhuyan said, "Our tussle in 2021 with the BJP will be to keep the self-respect of the people of Assam intact which the BJP is trying to smash. We're committed to strengthen the political foundation of Assamese nationalism through the unification of all linguistic and religious groups of the State. We won't allow the BJP's ideology of division in the name of religion in the State.

"The BJP-led government in the State has violated COVID-19 guidelines set by itself. They have two different sets of guidelines, one set is for them and one for others. Democratic values have been on the decline in the country, and we're here to give the BJP a befitting reply for this in 2021."

Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee secretary Alpana Sarma, LDP's North Kamrup district president Juri Mali, former executive member of the AASU (All Assam Students' Union) Aparajita Bora, Sankhyaloghu Unnayan Parishad, Asom president and secretary Nazir Hussain and Imanul Islam respectively, anti-CAA agitation martyr Sams Staford's kin Sadek Ali, and others joined the party at the function.