Sam Stafford’s brother-in-law, 30 others join AJP

Guwahati: Brother-in-law of anti-CAA agitation martyr Sam Stafford and at least 30 other members of Congress and Minority Development Council have joined the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) on Saturday in a joining meeting held at its party head office in Guwahati.



20 members from Minority Development Council, Kalpana Sharma from Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress Samiti, former All Assam Student's Union (AASU) leader Aparajita Bora, and many others joined the recently launched party.



AJP's General Secretary Jagadish Bhuyan was present at the joining ceremony.

Addressing the media Sadek Ali, brother-in-law of anti-CAA agitation martyr Sam Stafford said that he joined the party because he wants justice for the five youths who lost their lives during the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019 and repeal of this draconian act.

He further said, "The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) did not even declare them as martyred. And this government will never give them justice. But AJP President and former AASU general Secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi said he will fight for our five martyred and bring justice to them. And I want justice for Sam Stafford at any cost."



The Assamese people of Assam never wanted CAA but despite the relentless opposition of the indigenous people of the states of north-east this draconian law called as CAA passed was passed in the parliament last year on December 11and during the Anti-CAA agitation five youth- Sam Stafford, Dipanjal Das, Ishwar Nayak, Abdul Alim, and Dwijendra Panging lost their lives.



"The BJP government have killed them," said Sadek Ali.

However, the Anti-CAA protest is the state is on and CAA protesters are constantly saying that they would continue to fight against CAA as if the government implement CAA in the state as many as 1.90 crores Hindu Bangladeshis would get citizenship which will be a big issue for the people of the state.

