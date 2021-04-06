Former DIG Hiranya Kumar Bhattacharya passes away in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: Former DIG of the Assam Border Police, eminent intellectual, and writer Hiranya Kumar Bhattacharya passed away on Monday morning in Guwahati.

The decorate officer breathed his last at a city hospital at the age of 86. He was suffering from respiratory issues since he was diagnosed with coronavirus.

His mortal remains were brought to his Beltola residence and it was later taken to the DGP office, where DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta and other senior police officials paid their last respect.

AASU leaders paid tribute to Bhattacharya when his mortal remains were brought to the Swahid Nyaas at Uzanbazar.

Bhattacharya's last rites were performed at the Navagraha Cemetery.

In 1981, during the six-year-old Assam Agitation, Bhattacharya was taken into preventive detention under the National Security Act (NSA) in support of the agitation before finally losing his job in the police force.

Bhattacharya has been credited for the liberation of Bangladesh as he had trained the freedom fighters in Assam to liberate the nation. Due to his role, the Government of Bangladesh awarded the Friends of Liberation War honour to him in 2013.

He has written several books and some of his notable works include — Betrayal of North East: The Arrested Voice and Operation Lebensraum – Illegal Migration from Bangladesh.

Various organizations and politicos have expressed grief on his demise.

"Despite being a high official of the Assam Police, late Bhattacharya actively participated in the Assam agitation. Despite being suspended and jailed late Bhattacharya showed his resentment against the illegal immigrants. His death is a loss for the State," said CLP leader Debabrata Saikia.

AJP (Assam Jatiya Parishad) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi, and general secretary Jagdish Bhuyan said that his death is an irreparable loss for the State.

