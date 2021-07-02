Frontier HQ BSF Guwahati organized COVID vaccination drive for jawans and their families

GUWAHATI: Frontier HQ BSF Guwahati started a COVID vaccination drive on February 18 at the BSF Composite Hospital in Patgaon. The vaccination drive continued on Thursday and as many as 175 BSF Praharis and their family members, and officers received the COVID vaccine jab at the hospital. Since February 18, a total of 13,270 first dose and 10,369-second dose of COVID vaccine has been administered.



It is to be noted that the Seema Praharis of Frontier Guwahati conducted various awareness programmes and distributed food and relief materials to the border population during the lockdown. Apart from that, the Seema Praharis of Guwahati Frontier who recovered from COVID voluntarily donated their convalescent plasma after assessing their antibodies status at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, stated a release.

