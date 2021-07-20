Gauhati University cancels 3rd Semester examinations; Practical classes to be conducted soon

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The GU (Gauhati University) authority (with approval of the varsity Vice Chancellor) has cancelled the 'Third Semester' examination of the UG (Under Graduate) students. This step has been taken in accordance with the UGC (University Grants commission) guidelines issued in July 2021.

In relation to the ensuing inter-semester/year examination, the GU notification states, "The 3rd Semester examination already scheduled for UG courses examination is hereby cancelled. The students will be promoted as done in the earlier semester as per the said (UGC) guidelines.

"The Sixth Semester UG courses examination will be held in second part of August 2021.

"The examinations will be conducted only in online-mode.

As much as 60% syllabus will be covered in the final-semester examination. The 60% course of the syllabus will cover starting from unit-I to 60% of the syllabus.

The GU order added that "instruction will be issued shortly for conduct of the practical classes".



